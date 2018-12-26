Faith Hope Consolo, New York Retail Real Estate Powerhouse, Dead at 69

New York real estate broker Faith Hope Consolo, a powerhouse in the retail market, died on Dec. 23 of a heart attack. She was 69 years old.

Consolo, chairwoman of the retail division of Douglas Elliman, joined the company in 2005. Her clients included Cartier, Versace, Zara and Louis Vuitton.

According to Steven James, president and CEO of its New York City brokerage, “Faith was a legend in New York commercial real estate, especially the NYC retail stores and businesses. Many of her clients were long-term ones. They believed in her to get the job done — and she did. She was a high-voltage character, but deep down, there was a heart that just wanted to be loved.”

Consolo was also active in leadership roles with the national Commercial Real Estate Women Network’s New York chapter, the International Council of Shopping Centers and the Association of Real Estate Women.

As FN continued to expand its coverage of the New York retail scene, Consolo was always available to lend insight into trends in the marketplace. In a Feb. 16 story on the opportunity for brands to enter the New York market, Consolo told FN, “Landlords are listening to the market and adjusting retail rents accordingly and are more willing to negotiate with retailers, whether it’s with a short-term lease or with concession packages. Many international brands, who would have never contemplated entering the tough NYC market, are taking the opportunity to seek deals.”

Want more?

Why New York City’s String of Empty Retail Spaces Brings New Opportunities For Fledgling Brands

Should NYC Landlords Take a Gamble on Short-Term Leases for Retailers?

Why 2019 Will Be the Year America’s Malls Get a Makeover