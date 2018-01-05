How eBay Plans to Help Sellers Boost Their Businesses

Shutterstock / Solis Images

In an especially competitive retail environment, e-commerce companies are doubling down on finding ways to set themselves apart.

Case in point: eBay recently announced the completion of its acquisition of Terapeak — a company that utilizes supply, demand and pricing data to aid e-commerce sellers by helping them figure out what to sell, when to do so and at what prices on marketplaces.

A spokesperson for eBay said Terapeak’s tools and insights will help sellers better manage as well as grow their businesses on eBay, and that it would integrate certain functionality from Terapeak into its Seller Hub tool.

Bob Kupbens, vice president of B2C selling at eBay, explained why this move was beneficial for the e-commerce company. “Nearly two million sellers currently manage their eBay business on Seller Hub. Expanding Seller Hub to provide additional capabilities from Terapeak will help our sellers be even more successful and enable them to more effectively manage their businesses on eBay,” he said.

“We are committed to being the best partner to our sellers as we look to create the most powerful selling platform,” Kupbens continued. “The integration of Terapeak’s functionalities into Seller Hub — from sales history and performance enhancement opportunities to price guidance and comparisons — will continue to help eBay’s merchants scale their businesses on eBay.”

Kevin North, president and CEO of Terapeak, added that his team looks forward to continuing to empower its merchants by enabling them to understand what to sell on eBay, and how to optimize those listing. “Over time, Terapeak’s capabilities will become naturally integrated with eBay’s Seller Hub, therefore becoming more robust and providing merchants with a single place to manage and elevate their e-commerce business,” he said.

The spokesperson for eBay noted that the Terapeak team has joined eBay’s B2C selling and seller experience groups.

Want More?

How Amazon, Google & Artificial Intelligence Will Define Shopping in 2018

How to Optimize Technology for More Consumer Loyalty

Outdoor Retailer, Dallas Market Center Executives Share 2018 Plans

UPS Taps Wal-Mart Executive for a ‘Transformation’ Role