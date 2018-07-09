These Are the Best Ways Retailers Can Elevate In-Store Experiences

Despite recent news suggesting the contrary, there are signs that some brick-and-mortar shopping remains strong. There’s plenty of factors working against the success of physical retail — in-store promotions or underequipped sales associates can hinder a strong store experience. But according to Lisa Morrison, EVP of leasing at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, footwear players can take steps to set the stage for success.

For starters, she said, footwear businesses can look to the experiences of similar brands for guidance.

“If your online business or a similar brand’s business is growing in a market or if the existing tenant mix in the market fits your profile, consider adding a physical store,” said Morrison. “Creating a compelling destination with a store environment will encourage shoppers to take the extra steps to visit your location.”

To do that, Morrison urged retailers to “seek out ways to showcase new merchandise available in-store, [including their] depth of inventory [such as] what sizes and styles are available.”

In outlet centers, she noted that powerful promotional material can drive sales to a variety of stores. “By promoting like-brands together, customers will know which stores to visit to find the brands and styles they are seeking to fit their needs,” the EVP said.

A tech-forward approach may also prove to be critical, Morrison noted.

“Stocking unexpected product and impulse merchandise or accessories, new shoe technology and current, on-trend colors and styles will drive interest and brand affinity,” she said.

