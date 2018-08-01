Consumers Are Content-Obsessed — Here’s How to Capture Their Attention

In the never-ending race to catch shoppers’ attention, footwear businesses have worked hard to understand the ongoing shifts in consumer behavior. Many of them have adapted marketing strategies accordingly, but for brands and retailers still looking to finesse their tactics, Nielsen has stepped in to help.

A spokesman for the measurement and data analytics firm said its latest report “offers a comprehensive view into the behaviors and stories developing across the dynamic media landscape.”

Its insights might help footwear marketers better understand shifting behavior trends — and where to invest resources to attract new shoppers.

“The way people consume content is vastly different from what it was five years ago, let alone 10 or 20,” said Peter Katsingris, SVP of audience insights at Nielsen.

Findings that were central to the analysis include that 92 percent of U.S. adults still tune in to the radio every week — smashing the conception that the media platform is outdated. The spokesman also said that more than eight in 10 non-T.V. homes still manage to watch video content and “on average, U.S. adults are spending over 11 hours a day connected to linear and digital media and almost six hours a day with video alone.”

Katsingris said that it’s critical to pay attention to consumers’ preferred platforms, especially in today’s competitive landscape.

“Consumers have the luxury of more options now than ever before. They can watch videos or listen to music on their smartphone and then just as easily engage with completely different content on their television or radio — the opportunities for how marketers can reach them are endless,” said the SVP. “Understanding the trends of who’s consuming content, what they’re consuming, and how are the foundations of the industry.”

The report, noted the spokesman, is representative of Q1 2018.

