U.S. Commercial Real Estate Lending Market Retains Strength, Research Reveals

The world has been eying recent trade tensions develop, but various markets — like commercial real estate — remain optimistic, reporting they haven’t yet felt the battlefield’s ramifications.

Case in point: According to a spokesman for real estate services firm CBRE Group, Inc., its new research reveals “the commercial real estate lending market remains robust,” and has “kept pace with the previous quarter.” This is notable, said the spokesman, in light of current “financial market volatility and heightened trade tensions.”

Specifically, the CBRE lending momentum index — which “tracks the pace of U.S. commercial loan closings” — found that “lending volume closed in Q2 2018 at a value of 202, relatively unchanged from 203 in Q1 2018.”

Brian Stoffers, global president of debt and structured finance within the capital markets division at CBRE, shared his perspective. “The commercial mortgage lending market should remain favorable to borrowers for the balance of the year. Loan credit spreads remain tight and underwriting standards are stable,” he said. “While there is some risk to an escalation of trade disputes, this has not yet influenced credit availability or pricing.”

Also key to the findings, added the spokesman, was the growing role of banks in the commercial real estate lending market.

“Banks were very active in Q2 2018, accounting for almost half of the non-agency lending volume closed during the quarter,” said the spokesman. “The shift toward banks was a departure from most of 2017 and early 2018, when a variety of traditional and alternative lenders issued quotes.”

CBRE’s clients include retail heavyweights like Gap Inc. and Forever 21.

Want More?

New Survey Finds Hidden Bank Fees Are Impacting Consumers

Nike, Wayfair, Oath Execs Reveal the Importance of Experience, Mobile Innovation

Why Email Marketing Still Matters for Retailers