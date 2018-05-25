These Are the 3 Real Estate Firms Retailers Need to Know

Brick-and-mortar retail is going through major changes — and all across the U.S., stores are shuttering. But real estate firms specializing in retail are giving footwear brands and merchants new reasons to be optimistic.

According to their execs, physical stores offer a certain cachet for shoppers that can’t be replicated online. Even digital-native brands are moving into physical retail.

“To be successful in the current retail environment, formerly pure-play e-tailers are embracing the critical role that a physical store plays in building brand awareness and loyalty,” said Amira Yunis, an EVP at brokerage firm CBRE.

Here are three companies retailers should get to know.

RKF

An independent retail real estate services company, RKF has expanded significantly since its inception over 20 years ago. Today, its office locations span from Tokyo to Toronto, and the firm aims to offer clients — like Adidas and Saint Laurent — customized solutions. Its website states, “We advise owners on ways to maximize the value of their retail space and the overall value of their investments.”

Winick Realty Group

Retail-focused Winick Realty Group offers store leasing, portfolio management and consulting services to businesses. Its team represents retailers “looking to lease everything from a flagship store to a pop-up location in a geographic area that spans the entire country,” according to its website.

CBRE

The Los Angeles-headquartered commercial real estate services giant boasts notable experience in retail. The firm said that 1,300 brands leverage CBRE Retail’s advisory and transaction services and that 1,150 of its team members possess “deep” retail expertise. Clients include Gap Inc. and Forever 21.

