Why One Real Estate Firm Is Boosting Its Presence in Ireland

In recent years, household names like Facebook, Google and Twitter have set up shop in Ireland. But it’s not just tech giants who are flocking to the emerald isle in search of enhanced opportunity.

Cue Cushman & Wakefield. A spokesman for the commercial real estate company said that it is set to acquire the commercial property wing of Sherry FitzGerald Group, a firm headquartered in the country.

“This [news] reflects the significant increase in cross-border projects on which our teams have been collaborating,” said Colin Wilson, CEO of the EMEA region at Cushman & Wakefield. “We expect further growth as the Irish economy continues to strengthen and we integrate fully as a single firm with [an aim toward a] truly seamless operation between Ireland and the U.K.”

According to a spokesman for the firm, “Cushman & Wakefield already has a 20 [percent] stake in the Irish commercial property business that operated as its exclusive affiliate in the [country] — rebranding two years ago as Cushman & Wakefield Ireland.”

The deal is anticipated to close in September, the spokesman noted, and means that over 100 commercial property experts in the cities of Dublin, Limerick and Galway will be added to the firm. In addition, Aidan Gavin — previously a managing director — is now set for a new role at Cushman & Wakefield as its head of Ireland.

“We now have the opportunity to move to the next stage by leveraging the resources of our global network to shape the future of Irish property,” said Gavin.

Cushman & Wakefield has provided retail services to footwear industry clients such as Converse, Cole Haan and Nike.

Want More?

New Survey Finds Hidden Bank Fees Are Impacting Consumers

Nike, Wayfair, Oath Execs Reveal the Importance of Experience, Mobile Innovation

Why Email Marketing Still Matters for Retailers