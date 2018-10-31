Chiara Ferragni Opens Her Brand’s First Store in Paris

Launched in 2013 as a footwear line, Chiara Ferragni Collection quickly expanded to additional categories such as backpacks, bomber jackets, sweatshirts and T-shirts, among others. Available at the store, the fall ’18 “Stardust” lineup features statement pieces in Lurex, sequins and PVC, including silver down jackets, fluffy fur bomber jackets and colorful tracksuits, all emblazoned with the brand’s eye motif.

In addition, the “Mini Me” range, dedicated to little girls, is also displayed in the unit.

The Parisian venue marks the brand’s fourth flagship after the openings in Milan, Shanghai and Chengdu, China, last year. As reported, in 2017, Chiara Ferragni Collection inked a deal with Riqing Group to fast-track growth in China, where the companies plan to open 14 flagships by 2019 and overall 35 stores there in the next few years.

During the past several seasons, Chiara Ferragni Collection has launched pop-ups and exclusive styles with key retailers including Level Shoes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; LuisaViaRoma in Florence, Italy; IT Hong Kong; Le Bon Marché in Paris; Saks Fifth Avenue in New York; and others.

In addition to the flagships, the range is currently available in over 300 doors globally.

This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com.