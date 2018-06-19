This Luxury Italian Lifestyle Brand Is Opening a New York Concept Shop

Luxury Italian lifestyle brand Bruno Magli is setting up shop in New York. On Sept. 1, the company will unveil a location in the city’s trendy Soho neighborhood. It’s the second store opening in the U.S. since new owner, Marquee Brands, acquired the brand in 2015.

The 2,000-square-foot store will be located in a shopping area that boasts designer brands including Gucci, Chanel and Tiffany & Co. “Opening our concept store in Soho is about having a more direct relationship with our Bruno Magli consumer,” said Cory Baker, COO of Marquee Brands. “Not only are we seeing Bruno Magli grow in awareness among a younger, sophisticated consumer through our social media outreach, but also our brand loyalists and new fans alike will appreciate experiencing the brand in a dynamic environment that will be part retail, part museum as well as social café. Italian luxury is about more than just a purchase. The experience and appreciation for the design and history that is put into each Magli shoe is why this brand continues to thrive since 1936.”

Bruno Magli to open store in New York's Soho. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bruno Magli

According to the company, it plans to use the space to host cultural and artistic events, ranging from performances to art installations.

There are plans to open additional concept stores in the States, following the more than 50 Bruno Magli locations worldwide.

Want more?

The Craziest Shoes of London Fashion Week Men’s Spring ’19

Luxury Label Bruno Magli Is Opening Its First Store in the U.S.

Bruno Magli to be the Sole Focus of Harbor Footwear After Reorganization