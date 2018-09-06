Bruno Magli’s New Manhattan Store Is Part Retail, Part Museum and Part Café

Luxury Italian lifestyle brand Bruno Magli unveiled its new digs last night, a 2,000-sq.ft. store in New York’s trend Soho neighborhood at 120 Wooster St.

“Opening our concept store in Soho is about having a more direct relationship with our Bruno Magli customer,” said Cory Baker, COO of Marquee Brands, parent of the label. “Not only are we seeing Bruno Magli grow in awareness among a younger, sophisticated consumer through our social media outreach, but also our brand loyalists and new fans alike will appreciate experiencing the brand in a dynamic environment that will be part retail, part museum as well as social café.”

On hand to celebrate was the brand’s newly appointed ladies’ shoe designer, Claudia Ciuti, who is debuting her first collection for fall ’18.

“My main inspiration comes from the book called Magli by Samuele Mazza,” said Ciuti. “The beautiful images of these pages inspired a curated selection of original details that came to life once again in feminine and powerful flats and high heel shoes and sandals. New shoes for the new signora Magli.”

The color palette focuses on cannella, spago, vanilla, ash gray and wine, she noted, displayed alongside crackled metallic. There are also glamorous bows and sexy sandals. “Finesse of lines and quality of the material is at its best into the modern vintage trend.”

Paul Vando, VP of design and product development for men’s for Bruno Magli, put the emphasis on craftsmanship for the fall collection. “There’s a return to Italian artisan shoemaking,” said Vando, “represented in hand burnishing and finishing using a lot of old world constructions such as Bologna and sachetto.” These both contribute to the comfort of a shoe, said Vando, something even fashion customers are seeking today.

