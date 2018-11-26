Like Cyber Monday, Black Friday Sets a New Record for Online Sales

Although often associated with lengthy queues outside stores at the break of dawn, Black Friday also made major moves online.

In a recent report, Adobe Analytics revealed that the shopping holiday drew in $6.22 billion via e-commerce — up 23.6 percent from last year to set a new high for U.S. retailers.

The marketing data firm tracked transactions for 80 of the country’s biggest retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, predicting that online sales in the country will increase 14.8 percent, totaling $124.1 billion. Offline retail spending, on the other hand, is set to gain a modest 2.7 percent.

Measuring product categories and average prices, Adobe determined that Black Friday was the best day for discounts on electronics — particularly computers, tablets and televisions, with savings of 16, 33 and 22 percent, respectively.

Additionally, smartphones continued to steal the share of visits (48 percent) from desktops, driving close to a third of purchases this season. On Black Friday itself, smartphones accounted for 30 percent of revenue while desktop held at 60 percent.

Despite this, Cyber Monday still — and as expected — reigns supreme for retailers’ e-commerce revenues. Adobe expects it to pull in $7.8 billion in sales, making it the largest online shopping day in American history.

According to data from rewards- and loyalty-program operator Swagbucks, Black Friday was forecasted to hit $9.5 billion in total sales, with mega retailers like Target and specialty retailers such as Dick’s Sporting Goods seeing some of the biggest gains.

