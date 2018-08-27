Ben Sherman Is Launching a Pop-Up Store That Will Keep You Partying Through the Holidays

Ben Sherman is launch its first-ever pop-up store that will keep you partying through the holidays. The British heritage brand’s concept shop will open doors on Sept. 1 in NYC’s trendy SoHo neighborhood at 130 Greene St. through Dec. 26.

The digs will carry the line’s full collection, including apparel, footwear and accessories. Some of the interactive events will feature performances, DJs, booze and fashion industry tastemakers.

Below, the calendar.

September

Sept. 1: Ben Sherman pop-up location opens to the public. Guests will receive a custom shirt with purchase, while supplies last.

Sept. 13: “Customize your look” with on-site personalization that will elevate the guests’ new shirts, bags, and jackets with customizable patches and monogramming.

Sept. 20: Bringing underground British culture to the U.S., there will be a Northern Soul event for true aficionados of the soul scene showcasing local DJs playing tracks inspired by the die-hard British music scene.

Sept. 29: Music, fashion, and football come together at the Bands FC exhibition. Guests will have the opportunity to view art from the viral phenomenon, and start the bidding on an auction with proceeds going back to charity. Special guest DJ to be announced.

Ben Sherman’s pop-up store in NY runs Sept. 1 – Dec. 26. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ben Sherman

October

Entire Month of October: For the entire month of October, Ben goes pink in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A portion of proceeds will go to The Royal Marsden

Hospital in support of cancer research, treatment, and education programs.

Oct. 3-6: Ben Sherman will offer a full service made to measure tailoring service “Made to Measure” event, a first for the brand in the U.S.

Oct. 11: Celebrate Ben Sherman’s latest collaboration with celebrated British Fashion Designer Henry Holland. Holland will be present as a special guest to launch the entire Ben Sherman x Henry Holland collection in store.

Oct. 18: October’s plectrum session will feature a live performance from a surprise artist that will be announced in September.

November

Nov. 8: Creative ambassador of Barneys, Simon Doonan, will host a book signing of his latest book “Soccer and Fashion.” A portion of the book sales will go to charity.

Nov. 15: November’s plectrum session will feature a live performance from a surprise artist that will be announced in October.

Nov. 25: Black Friday. Each week, guests will receive a gift-with-purchase such as a grooming kit, custom T-shirts, and more special gift items.

Nov. 26: The concept store turns into a one-stop shop for gentlemen’s grooming night. Guests will enjoy pampering services including haircuts, mini-massages, fresh shaves, MANicures and more as they shop through the store’s collections.

Nov. 27-Dec. 5: Ben Sherman is proud to announce a collaboration with the Keith Moon estate. Keith Moon estate x Ben Sherman will feature capsule collection inspired by the Who’s legendary drummer.

December

Dec. 4-25: Every Tuesday in December, the shop will host “Booze with Ben,” offering guests complimentary drinks and fresh styling tips from in-store stylists.

Dec. 26: Enjoy the post-holiday “Ben Nice Knowing You” campaign featuring end of the year surprises.