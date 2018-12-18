Anthony Chalhoub, CEO of Chalhoub Group, Dead at 63

Anthony Chalhoub, co-CEO of Chalhoub Group, died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to a statement released today. He was 63.

The Chalhoub Group is the largest retail operator in the Middle East and one of the most influential, having played a crucial role in developing the luxury sector in the region. The company has more than 12,000 employees, with outposts in 14 countries.

It operates more than 600 luxury boutiques for brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Louboutin and Dior. In the shoe sector, the Chalhoub Group is known for Level Shoes, the 96,000-foot retail store with dozens of designer boutiques. The Chalhoub Group was honored in 2015 with FFANY’s Retailer of the Year award for its powerhouse status in luxury retail.

Chalhoub joined the company, founded by his parents, Michel and Widad, in 1975, when it had only 30 employees. He helped secure the company’s duty-free business at the Kuwait airport in 1993 and was a co-founder of the Middle East and Africa Duty Free Association, serving four years as president of the organization between 2007 and 2011.

In a statement released on Instagram, the Chalhoub Group paid respects to its CEO.

“Anthony was an extraordinary man and a fearless leader driven by passion and determination. We will always remember his humanitarian spirit, honesty, humility and kindness; and we will continue to live by his legacy and values forever,” the post read. “May his soul rest in peace.”