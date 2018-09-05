You Can Now Shop Your Favorite J.Crew Pieces on Amazon

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.

That seems to be the mantra for specialty retailer J.Crew, which recently announced its first partnership with e-commerce behemoth Amazon — a shopping platform that is now worth $1 trillion.

Selling items from its discount line, Mercantile, the clothing and accessories chain will provide a limited assortment of its products with a dedicated storefront on the site, starting with a curated fall 2018 assortment of reimagined classics, workday necessities and statement pieces at wallet-friendly prices.

Customer favorites such as field jackets, denim and outerwear pieces — just in time for the cooler months ahead — will also appear on Amazon.com, with all items under $300. The selections come with free shipping options, and Prime members get access to an expedited two-day shipping without additional cost.

“We are thrilled to partner with J.Crew, an iconic brand our customers love, to offer Mercantile and thereby make it even easier to access great styles and premium selection,” said Michelle Rothman, vice president of Amazon Fashion.

Aaron Rose, J.Crew’s chief of emerging business, added that Amazon’s “broad-reaching shopping destination supported by our shared interest in service and convenience will introduce the initial collection of colorful everyday basics and fashion to a new audience.”

The go-to American brand joins Nike, Victoria’s Secret and The Children’s Place in offering items through Amazon’s fashion vertical. The Seattle-based tech juggernaut has been a disruptive force across retail, but its foray into fashion is not without its challenges, with rival Walmart also making a play in the industry with its recent launch of the Lord & Taylor flagship on its online platform.

