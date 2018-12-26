Amazon Reports Record Holiday Sales, With Athleisure Brands Topping Gift Lists

Amazon continues to break records.

The e-tail giant announced today that its customers around the world ordered more items from its site than ever this holiday season, with tens of millions of people signing up for free trials or paid memberships for Amazon Prime.

The hot-ticket trend for fashion? Athleisure. Athletic apparel brands including Nike, Adidas and Champion were among this year’s gifting favorites. The former two were also the most selected fashion names added to Amazon Wish Lists this time of year.

While workwear brand Carhartt saw more than 1 million of its items ordered on the site, other popular brands bought with Prime Wardrobe included Calvin Klein and Ugg, as well as Champion.

The company added that more than 50 percent of purchases came from small and midsize businesses, contributing to their best holiday sales period on the site.

“This season was our best yet, and we look forward to continuing to bring our customers what they want, in ways most convenient for them in 2019,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO of worldwide consumer business. “We are thrilled that in the U.S. alone, more than 1 billion items shipped for free this holiday with Prime.”

The figures come after Amazon nixed its $25 minimum order amount to offer free shipping to all United States-based customers for the holidays. The limited-time offer was extended beyond Prime members, with hundreds of millions of products scheduled to arrive in time for Christmas Day.

Despite seeing better-than-expected profits, the Seattle-headquartered retailer did little to stifle investor worries after addressing a lag in e-commerce growth and a weak holiday forecast in its third-quarter earnings conference call. (The company did not disclose the revenue generated this holiday season in the release.)

As of 11 a.m. E.T., Amazon’s stock was up 2 percent.

Want more?

Online Sales Reach a Record High This Holiday Shopping Season, Says Study

Amazon Sells 13 Million Fashion Items Over Thanksgiving Weekend, Breaks Company Record