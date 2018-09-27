What You Need to Know About Amazon’s New ‘4-Star’ Store

At a time when retailers are shuttering their doors and shifting a chunk of their businesses to e-commerce, online giant Amazon has taken an unexpected route.

Today, the e-tailer launched a new concept store in New York City’s swanky SoHo neighborhood dubbed “Amazon 4-Star,” which offers products that have been rated four stars and higher as well as new and trending items on its website.

“We created Amazon 4-star to be a place where customers can discover products they will love,” the e-tailer wrote in a blog post. “Amazon 4-star’s selection is a direct reflection of our customers — what they’re buying and what they’re loving.”

Unlike previous pop-up shops and mall kiosks, the brick-and-mortar is a permanent establishment. It marks the first retail outlet of its kind for Amazon, which also announced last week its plans to open 3,000 cashier-less AmazonGo stores as it seeks to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint across the country.

Inside the store, shoppers will be able to find top-rated merchandise on Amazon.com, including devices, home goods, toys, books and games, which are welcome for a test-drive. According to the e-tailer, the average rating of all the products in the store is 4.4 stars, and collectively they have earned more than 1.8 million 5-star customer reviews.

The store also boasts sections like “Most-Wished-For,” or the items most added to Amazon’s Wish Lists; “Trending Around NYC,” popular products bought on Amazon.com by NYC-based shoppers; “Frequently Bought Together”; and merchandise exclusive to the e-tailer.

Prime members can use their upgraded status for savings, with digital price tags displaying both the Prime price and list price as well as the average star rating and total number of customer reviews per product.

Want more?

Amazon Surges Past Microsoft, Yahoo for a Larger Chunk of US Ad Dollars

How Amazon Beat Nike and Adidas as the No. 1 Destination for Men’s Footwear