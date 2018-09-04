Allbirds Debuts a Flagship in New York’s Soho — With 8 More Cities on the Radar

Allbirds, known for its eco-friendly footwear as well as support from investor Leonardo DiCaprio, is taking a bigger bite out of the New York market with the opening today of a flagship store at 73 Spring St. in Soho. It coincides with todays’ debut of an updated San Francisco location on Hotaling Alley, near the company’s headquarters.

The 4,800-sq.-ft. New York store replaces a prior pop-up shop on Prince St., and features a redesigned retail strategy. For the interior design, the company collaborated with Partners & Spade, a studio of designers, writers, architects and marketers, and counts Nordstrom among its clients.

According to the company, the new retail strategy mirrors the philosophy of the brand’s shoes — a minimalist design using natural materials for a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere.

Allbirds is not stopping with New York when it comes to expanding its footprint. It has signed leases on spaces in Chicago and Boston, with Los Angeles and Washington in the pipeline. And, the company is planning to add another eight stores in the U.S. in the next year. Two permanent stores overseas are also being considered.

Since its launch in 2016 with a single wool style, the company has grown its product offering of sustainable product to include a series of casuals made of Tree Runners, styles made of naturally-derived and renewable eucalyptus tree fiber that’s breathable.

There’s also the Sugar Zeffers, a series of flip-flops made of SweetFoam, a sugar-based outsole material made of sugarcane and carbon negative green EVA.

