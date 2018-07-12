What You Need to Know About the 2018 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom anniversary sale is officially here.

After teasing the event through a comedic marketing campaign starring YouTuber Liza Koshy and “New Girl” actress Hannah Simone, the Seattle-based retailer is ready to host its annual shopping spree on everything from home goods and beauty products to clothing, accessories and (of course) footwear.

Unlike other major sales, this one isn’t marked by clearance racks of last season’s items to clean out inventory for the colder months ahead; rather, it offers brand-new arrivals at extremely discounted prices for a limited time only, including everyday essentials and men’s, women’s and children’s brands. Among the sale’s most sought-after names are Alice & Olivia, Nike, Rag & Bone and Topshop.

Busy customers will also be able to make use of the retailer’s “buy online, pick up in store” service, which allows them to shop their picks on its e-commerce site and simply head over to their local Nordstrom after an hour for pickup. (Nordstrom has 373 stores in 40 states and Canada — find yours on Nordstrom.com.

The only catch: To shop it now, you’ll have to be one of Nordstrom’s cardholders, who are given a first shot at the sale during an early access period that starts today in the U.S. and July 17 in Canada. Otherwise you would have to wait until July 20 to reap the benefits of the store’s massive markdowns.

The last day of the anniversary sale is August 5, with prices going back up on the 6th.

