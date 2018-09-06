10 Corso Como Opens Its First US Store & It’s a Shoe Lover’s Dream

Exclusivity is at the forefront for 10 Corso Como’s only U.S. location, which officially opens to the public on Friday. Located in New York’s historic Seaport district, consumers will get a taste of Italy and a first-hand experience of the Italian retailer’s idea of “slow shopping.”

Publisher and former fashion editor Carla Sozzani opened her concept shop in 1991 in Milan, Italy, which blended fashion, food, art, music, photography and design in a way that was unexpected and confusing for some. She promoted and pioneered a new method of retail that went beyond the norm. She viewed her store as a living magazine, a place to peruse. Now, nearly 30 years later, she’s taking that philosophy to America.

In the 28,000-square-foot- space, customers are encouraged to stay and discover what’s around them, and here, everyone is welcome.

“It’s creating a new environment to shop,” Joo Woo, the head buyer for the new location, told FN. “Consumers will love to be able to buy in an environment like this. All the 10 Corso Como products [are] so approachable for a person that may not necessarily appreciate fashion but they like something that’s special.”

Between its café and restaurant, design pop-ups and installations, books, a garden and an art and photography gallery, 10 Corso Como New York highlights approximately 30 footwear brands in an extremely curated assortment.

“Exclusivity is a huge focus for us and to continue expanding that,” said Woo. “Once people see the store, it’s something they will expect from us going forward.”

As far as exclusives go, customers will be able to get their hands on a Maison Margiela reflective high-top sneaker, which comes in men’s and women’s sizes, on opening day.

Ferragamo’s Creations collection, featuring a series of the brand’s best-known historic designs, will also be available for purchase. 10 Corso Como is the only retailer to carry it in the United States.

And it’s not all about luxury fashion, the shop is putting a big emphasis on sneakers, too.

“Staying true to the DNA of the store and what Carla has laid the groundwork for was the first step. Assimilating that to New York and the U.S. market was next,” Joo said on her buying process for the New York destination, adding that athletic footwear remains top of mind as it continues to be a go-to for American consumers.

To hammer its focus in on sneakers, 10 Corso Como New York has partnered with Santino Loconte and retailer Reign on a dead-stock program, which re-issues highly coveted sneaker drops. 10 Corso Como will have the Yeezy Waverunner, the Pharrell Williams x Adidas Solar Pack and some Nike off-points available through raffle, to name a few.

Offering about 12 sneaker brands for purchase, including Reebok, Nike and Adidas, shoppers will also be able to check out Joshua Vides’ Nike Air Force 1 installation that’s on display.

“We have collaborations that are quite New York and it’s about emersing ourselves in the environment,” Joo said.

The footwear range varies widely from cult classics to emerging talent, such as March by Simon Spurr. 10 Corso Como is his first brick and mortar account.

Said Woo, “In terms of new brands, that’ll be a focus in the future. Right now it’s establishing what we have.” Other labels include sought-after styles from Gucci, Prada, Balenciaga and Vetements.

While the concept shop has expanded internationally with venues in Seoul, Shanghai and Beijing, what sets New York apart is the space.

Occupying the entire first floor of the historic Fulton Market Building, 10 Corso Como is expected to be a highlight in the revitalized Seaport District for its developer, the Howard Hughes Corporation.

“It’s going to be a destination because it’s the Seaport,” Joo added. The retailer’s neighbors include the new Pier 17, a 50,000-square-foot food hall by Jean-Georges, and Manhattan’s first iPic Theater. “There’s so much happening here now. We know we also have the tourist traffic. That’s a given.”