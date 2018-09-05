11 Million Jobs Could Be Lost in Trump’s Trade War, Says Study

A number of American companies and trade groups have voiced concerns about President Donald Trump’s escalating trade war with China, lamenting its potentially negative impact on both American consumers and business owners.

Now, an Axios study reports that about 11 million U.S. workers’ jobs could be threatened by an equal amount of retaliatory tariffs as promised by Beijing.

In the study, the media analysis source reports that the industries affected by the Trump administration’s levies are, for the most part, centered in rural and majority-red states, which are host to “already-struggling parts of the country, with political consequences for Trump and Republicans.”

According to the data, which was gathered from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in rural areas and communities with low populations are more vulnerable to drastic changes in the economy. Mark Muro, a Brookings Institution senior fellow who previously reported on Beijing’s tit-for-tat in levies, explained: “In a small county, a single meat packing establishment can provide hundreds of jobs and make up a large share of that county’s total employment.”

The U.S. has proposed tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods — up from the $50 billion already implemented. (The first round targeted $34 billion in imports, and the second on an additional $16 billion.) Additionally, the U.S. has also enacted 25 percent and 10 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, respectively, from allies Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

While the footwear industry was mostly spared from Trump’s newest round of tariffs, metal eyelets, shoe polish and numerous textiles and leathers used in shoe production all made the cut.

