Shoe Industry Veteran Robert Siff Dies at 94

Former footwear industry veteran Robert Siff, died on Sept. 11 after a 20-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 94.

During his long career, Siff served as president and CEO of B-W Footwear, Ambassador Shoe and BWA International.

Siff was a lifetime director and past president of . He served on the board of directors of the Worcester Jewish Federation, the EcoTarium museum of science and nature, Clark University Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Worcester Jewish Healthcare Center, among other organizations. He received the T. Kenyon Holly Memorial Award and Angels in Adoption Award. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts dedicated the Robert M. Siff State Square in Webster, Mass.

After completing his freshman year at Brown University, Siff enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a member of the 95th infantry division under General George S. Patton. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and helped liberate two concentration camps. Fluent in German and Yiddish, Siff also served as an interpreter for the military and earned a Bronze Star. Following World War II, he completed his studies at Brown University.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Siff; son Larry Siff and daughter-in-law Joan Siff; daughter Karen Ann Siff-Exkorn and son-in-law Franklin Exkorn. He also leaves behind grandchildren Jake, Emily, Matthew and Andrew.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the University of Massachusetts Memorial Center for Autism, the Brigham & Women’s Hospital’s Selko Laboratory, Two Ten Footwear Foundation’s scholarship fund, and Brown University scholarships.

