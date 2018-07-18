‘Made in Portugal’ Design & Craftsmanship Exhibition to Debut at Project Sole & FN Platform

Portugal’s fashion is coming to the United States with a new show-stopping installation highlighting some of its most innovative contemporary brands, craftsmanship and manufacturing.

APICCAPS, a Portuguese footwear association, and Anivec, an apparel trade association, are demonstrating the power of footwear and apparel categories from the country as a part of a new “Made in Portugal” initiative.

“With all of the chatter regarding tariffs, now might be the right time for retailers and brands to look at Portugal for production and product,” said Leslie Gallin, president of footwear at UBM Fashion.

During the footwear trade event, Project Sole in New York, which runs from July 22 to July 24 at the Jacob Javits Center, the associations are giving retailers and buyers the chance to see these Portuguese design first-hand. Brusque, Felmini and Carlos Santos are a few of the many shoe brands included in the installation, with clothing from Daily Day, Frenken and Westmister among others.

Following Project Sole, the showcase moves to Las Vegas at FN Platform as a part of the Magic Las Vegas trade event; guests will see the new spring ’19 collections from many Portuguese houses.

According to Luís Onofre, designer and president of APICCAPS, Portugal’s shoe exports into the United States reached up to 70 million euros in 2017 and he believes that number can “double in the coming years.”