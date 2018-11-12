How the India Factory & Sourcing Expo Hopes to Challenge China’s Manufacturing Power

Executives from more than 50 prominent Indian leather factories will descend upon New York City later this week in a bid to offer brands an alternative to producing in China, a country in the middle of tit-for-tat trade tariff with President Donald Trump.

The India Factory & Sourcing Expo, held at Metropolitan West Nov. 13 – 14, will be hosted by The Accessories Council, in partnership with India’s Council of Leather Exports.

According to event organizers, the expo aims to provide ample opportunities for attendees to learn about some of India’s leading leather suppliers. What’s more, the sourcing show plans to offer insights as to how brands can diversify supply chains, avoid additional production costs and utilize innovations coming out of new markets.

While some global brands such as Prada and Ulla Johnson have shifted portions of manufacturing to facilities in India, the executives behind the expo hope the event will further spread the message that the country has the needed infrastructure and materials to meet elevated demand.

In addition, exhibitors on hand manufacture a variety of leather goods, with 13 suppliers specializing in footwear. The factories are based across India, from Kerala and Chennai to Agra and New Delhi, showcasing the full spectrum of India’s market.

The Accessories Council is hoping the event, occurring in the U.S. for the first time in years, will also highlight the industry’s emerging young leaders. Many of the show’s vendors are led by second-generation family members, who plan to showcase how they are modernizing their factories and implementing new ideas.

The expo runs Tues., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wed., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.