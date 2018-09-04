Ellesse Hires Former Bacardi & PepsiCo Exec as its New Brand Director   

Sports and streetwear label Ellesse has announced the appointment of Simon Breckon as its new Brand Director. He will work across global brand strategy, brand activation, product and marketing plus P&L.

He boasts an extensive resumé, in building brands with strong emotional connections to consumers. Having previously worked for PepsiCo, Bacardi and Gillette, he has a proven track record in delivering commercial success across some of the world’s best-loved brands.

“Simon is an accomplished brand leader with a deep understanding of how to make brands matter to consumers,” commented Richard Newcombe, Global President of Pentland’s Footwear Division – Ellesse is owned by Pentland. “His appointment comes at a particularly exciting time for Ellesse, as the brand experiences unprecedented levels of growth and continues its expansion into key strategic markets in North America and Greater China.”

For his part, Breckon said he was “delighted to be joining the Ellesse team at this key juncture in the brand’s history. It’s a truly iconic brand with an unrivalled past that transcends sport and lifestyle.

“With the brand team and key retail partners, I’m excited to evolve ellesse’s positioning to continue to meet the needs of today’s consumer and accelerate growth around the world.”

The Italian brand was founded in 1959 by Leonardo Servadio, who pioneered athleisure with the dream of creating the world’s most stylish sportswear.

The Pentland Brands Limited portfolio includes Speedo, Mitre, Canterbury, Boxfresh and Berghaus. It is also global licensee for Ted Baker footwear, Karen Millen footwear and Kickers in the UK and has a joint venture partnership for Lacoste footwear.

Breckon will join Pentland’s Footwear Division on Sept. 10.