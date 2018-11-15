Can CIT’s New Branding Bring the Personal Touch to Commercial Banking?

CIT, a financial holding company that provides businesses in the retail industry key financing and advisory services, has rebranded with a campaign to showcase the bank’s commitment to its customers’ goals. Accompanied by the tagline “Bank Like You,” the new identity has simplified the company’s message in a bid to speak more clearly to the public and to footwear firms.

CIT offers banking services on a national level, ranging from personal savings accounts to commercial lending and equipment financing. CIT attributes the largest sector of its portfolio to commercial finance ($10.2 billion), with business capital in second ($7.2 billion); consumer banking amounts to $6.4 billion. With the bulk of its business coming from companies nationwide, CIT intends for “Bank Like You” to convey a more personalized approach to connect with customers at all stages of building their businesses.

“Whether a customer comes to us for business financing, commercial lending or personal savings, we want them to know that their goals are our goals,” CIT chief marketing and communications officer Gina Proia said in a release.

The concise message is intended to be reflected across CIT’s platforms; a new website has been launched that integrates products and solutions for each type of customer under one roof. In a similar move, the previously named CIT Direct Capital brand has been reintroduced simply as CIT. The rebrand has also been used as an opportunity to emphasize CIT’s creative design treatment that incorporates the idea of a “Lens of Opportunity” and sees the company’s color scheme change from blue and gray to deep teal. Creative agency Taxi helped to create the new messaging.

