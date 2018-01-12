Arlene Luizza, COO of Badgley Mischka, Dies at 61

Arlene Luizza Courtesy of brand

Industry veteran Arlene Luizza, COO of Badgley Mischka, died on Dec. 18 due to a brain aneurysm. She was 61.

Luizza began her fashion career in retail in 1980 at the Delman-I.Miller-leased department of Garfinckel’s in Washington, D.C. She moved into the wholesale side of the business in 1990 after landing a job as accounts receivable manager at Charles David of California.

In the late ’90s, Luizza joined Titan Industrries, where she served as COO until joining Badgley Mischka in 2017.

“Arlene was with me when I was with Guess and Charles David,” said Joe Ouaknine, CEO of Titan Industries. “By far, [she was] the most dedicated person that I have ever worked with. She solved every problem and was a master at setting things up. She will never be replaced.”

Luizza is survived by her life partner David Lann, sister Capt. Linda Ann Luizza along with nieces and nephews.