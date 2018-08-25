Adidas Falcon W Becomes First Product to Launch on Snapchat Show

Fans hoping to purchase the newest version of the Adidas Originals Falcon W should look toward Snapchat.

The latest iteration of the retro-inspired kick launches on “Fashion 5 Ways,” a show that premieres today on Snapchat’s Discover page. Fans of sneakers will be able to make a purchase by using a swipe-up feature within the show — marking the first time that users can buy a product directly from a Snapchat show.

For now, the Falcon W will be exclusively available to “5 Ways” viewers within the app, with an nationwide release to come at an unspecified later date. Adidas has also placed video ads to run within the show’s premiere.

As Snap Inc. looks to venture further into e-commerce, “5 Ways” offers a look at how Snapchat can use brand integration to monetize the platform. Although brand integration within a Snap show is new, brands have been selling their wares using the native commerce tools within the app, with celebrities like Ariana Grande touting merchandise through Snap.

“5 Ways” is produced by Thumb Candy Media, the same minds behind “Nail the Look,” one of the most popular Snapchat shows to date. A brand-new show, “5 Ways” will center around women exploring creative ways to wear fashion staples, such as sneakers.

For fans who do purchase the Falcon W, on-demand fulfillment service Darkstore will make U.S. deliveries by Sept. 6.

