EXCLUSIVE: Kendall + Kylie Shoe Line Offloaded to Canada-Based Bootmaker

Montréal-based bootmaker Pajar Canada has acquired the global distribution rights for Kendall + Kylie footwear from previous owner Marc Fisher Footwear Ltd.

“Through our global sourcing partners and distribution team, we are thrilled to add the Kendall + Kylie brand to our portfolio, and we’re proud to build upon Marc’s previous success with the brand,” said Pajar Canada president Jacques Golbert.

A spokesperson for Marc Fisher confirmed the acquisition in an email exchange with FN, noting that the company — launched by the son of the late Jerome Fisher, co-founder of Nine West — will continue to fulfill orders in-house until Q1.

“We will no longer produce [the] collection of footwear for Kendall + Kylie going forward,” the spokesperson added.

After an initial limited fall ’15 shoe launch, Kendall and Kylie Jenner partnered in June 2015 with shoe giant Marc Fisher to expand the eponymous footwear brand globally.

Kendall (L) and Kylie Jenner debuted a tightly edited collection of heels and boots in the first season of Kendall + Kylie. CREDIT: Nikko La Mere.

“Kendall and Kylie share a unique relationship with their audience that is uncompromisingly personal and trusted,” said Susan Itzkowitz, president of Marc Fisher Footwear, at the time. “They have mass appeal, which young girls and women alike seek to emulate.”

Since its debut, the moderately priced line (a bootie sells for around $150) has landed shelf space in department stores like Nordstrom and Bloomingdales. But the popular sisters may have cannibalized some of their sales: Since introducing their namesake shoe line, Kendall and Kylie have both unveiled collaborations with other sneaker brands. Kylie first joined forces with Puma in 2016, and both sisters have formed partnerships with Adidas in the past year.

Nevertheless, their signature line — which includes boots, sandals and casual sneakers — is set to be previewed to the industry during the upcoming December FFANY show at Pajar’s showroom in New York.

Pajar Canada said its existing lines have seen continued growth in North America with the opening of several retail locations in Canada and the expansion of its Canadian lifestyle offering to over 20 countries.