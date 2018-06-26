Pentland Brands Nabs Karen Millen Footwear License

London-based women’s fashion brand Karen Millen has inked a deal with Pentland Brands Ltd., which will become its global footwear license partner.

British family-owned business Pentland Brands — which is the owner and/or licensee for brands including Lacoste, Ted Baker, Kickers and SeaVees — plans to take Karen Millen’s footwear ranges beyond its standalone stores and online channel into multibrand footwear environments and global department stores.

“We’re really excited to partner with the Karen Millen team, as we believe there’s great potential for the brand in the footwear category,” said Richard Newcombe, president of Pentland Brands’ footwear division. “Our focus will be on creating exceptional footwear designs that capture the brand signature of individuality, attention to detail and quality that makes Karen Millen such an iconic womenswear brand.”

The first footwear collection is set to launch internationally, in-store and online for the AW19 season. The partnership is part of Karen Millen’s larger growth strategy, which included this year’s launch of a licensing partnership with IMG to enter new lifestyle categories including swimwear, athleisure and lingerie.

“Customers have always loved our footwear, and this partnership will enable us to offer more styles, choice and availability,” said CEO Beth Butterwick. “Pentland is the perfect partner, with a truly expert level of knowledge when it comes to footwear licensing and long-standing record of working with brands to build their global presence.”

The newest license marks another major move for Pentland in recent months. In January, the British powerhouse elevated its partnership with longtime licensor Lacoste when the pair formed a joint venture.

Want More?

Pentland Brands Snaps Up Scottish Cycling Player

Inside French Heritage Brand Lacoste’s Big Plans for US Expansion

Lacoste Unveils Joint Footwear Venture With Pentland Group