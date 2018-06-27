This Licensing Group’s Latest Acquisition Will Make it a $2 Billion Company

Differential Brands Group Inc. announced plans on Wednesday to shell out $1.38 billion to acquire the majority of Hong Kong-based Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.’s North American licensing business.

The blockbuster deal will bring the majority of the latter company’s North American licensed businesses under Differential Brands Group’s purview, including Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, Frye, Calvin Klein, Aquatalia and Michael Kors, adding to the California-based group’s existing portfolio of Robert Graham, Swims, Robert Graham and Hudson Jeans. The company said in a statement that the acquisition will bring annual revenues up to more than $2.3 billion.

Differential Brands Group’s shares jumped to $4.94 in pre-market trading on Wednesday, up from 89 cents at yesterday’s close.

Global Brands Group was founded as a subsidiary of sourcing and supply chain giant Li & Fung, but was spun off in 2014 and has been listed as an independent company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since. In its annual earnings report, released alongside the acquisition announcement, it reported a net loss of $877 million for the year ended March 31, 2018 compared with a profit of $95 million the year prior.

Revenues grew 3.4 percent to $4.02 billion, but it said the results suffered from Tapestry Inc.’s June 2017 decision to take Coach’s footwear production in-house.

“On behalf of the board, I am thrilled that we were able to structure a transaction with the Fung family to acquire one of the leading branded consumer soft goods companies in North America with a world class management team led by Jason Rabin,” said William Sweedler, chairman of the board of directors at Differential Brands Group and managing partner at Tengram Capital Partners LP.

Said Rabin, current president of GBG North America: “We are thrilled to join Differential Brands Group and lead our combined platform by leveraging our expansive infrastructure, distribution and sourcing networks to drive growth, and we look forward to working with the Differential management team and Tengram to help support the Company’s growth as it capitalizes on promising market opportunities.”