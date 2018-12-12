Farfetch Snaps Up Stadium Goods in $250 Million Deal

In a move to expand into the burgeoning streetwear scene, Farfetch Limited today announced that it is acquiring sneaker marketplace Stadium Goods.

The deal, with an enterprise value of $250 million, will extend the relationship between the two businesses, which first partnered in April. Payment will be made in both cash and Farfetch shares, with the acquisition expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stadium Goods to the Farfetch family. Having already collaborated with its exceptional team via the Farfetch marketplace, it is clear that there is a great opportunity for our two companies to leverage each other’s strengths to go after a larger share of an exciting and fast-growing segment of luxury fashion,” said José Neves, founder, CEO and co-chairman of the fashion platform.

The marriage is expected to help boost Stadium Goods’ international presence while giving Farfetch a portal into the swiftly growing luxury streetwear market — a category estimated to be worth $70 billion last year, according to management consulting company Bain & Co.

“By leveraging Farfetch’s best-in-class cross-border logistics and technology as well as their luxury prowess, scale and customer base, we will be in a prime position to capitalize on the massive international demand for sneakers and streetwear,” said John McPheters, Stadium Goods’ co-founder and co-CEO. “José and his team share a similar outlook for the future of fashion and retail, and together, we believe the countless synergies and perfect cultural fit will make this a match made in heaven.”

Stadium Goods will remain a standalone brand on the Farfetch platform following the acquisition. It will continue to be led by its current management team.

In February, Stadium Goods also announced that mega European luxury conglomerate LVMH Luxury Ventures signed on to back the company — although financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. It is unclear how the latest merger will impact the February deal.

