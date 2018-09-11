Anta Makes Takeover Bid for Amer Sports

Amer Sports Corp., the parent company to footwear brands Salomon and Arc’Teryx, confirmed today that it received a takeover bid from China-based Anta Sports Products Ltd. and private equity firm FountainVest Partners.

However, the Finland-based sporting goods company also stated its not “engaged in any negotiations” with the Anta and FountainVest Partners to acquire its entire share capital and has not yet made a decision concerning the indication of interest.

Several reports have stated the offer from Anta and FountainVest was worth 4.6 billion euros ($5.3 billion).

Following the announcement, Amer Sports’ stock surged on the news. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, the shares — trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange — had climbed roughly 18 percent.

According to a statement from Amer Sports, the offer is subject to a number of conditions, including the conducting of a due-diligence investigation, the approval of Anta’s board of directors and FountainVest’s investment committee, the availability of financing from identified financing sources and receipt of a recommendation from Amer Sports’ board of directors.

The company also stated that a potential transaction would need to be approved by shareholders who hold at least 90 percent of its shares.

Aside from Salomon and Arc’Teryx, other sports-related brands under Amer Sports include Wilson, Peak Performance, Precor, Sports Tracker and Armada Skis.

Want more?

5 Outdoor Footwear Trends for Spring ’19 to Keep an Eye On

This New Socklike Shoe Technology Helps Keep Feet Dry and Comfortable

6 Best Shoes From 2018 Outdoor Retailer’s Top Brands Before They Arrive in Stores