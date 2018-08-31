Aldo Will Open 50 New Locations in the UK & Ireland — Thanks to Kurt Geiger

British footwear brand Kurt Geiger and Canadian shoe label Aldo announced today a five-year partnership that will see the former operate the latter’s business throughout the U.K. and Ireland.

Starting Sept. 1, Kurt Geiger will take over all of the current Aldo department store doors and plans to implement an “aggressive expansion strategy” — opening an additional 26 Aldo locations in Selfridges, Fenwicks, Debenhams, House of Fraser, Voisins and Arnotts.

Kurt Geiger CEO Neil Clifford said the deal — which will also see Kurt Geiger take over Aldo’s online concessions in the U.K. and Ireland — represents an “exciting partnership between two very strong footwear brands.”

“We have always admired the Aldo brand and believe the styling and value will resonate with our customers and will complement our offer,” Clifford said in a statement today. “We have an ambitious five-year plan to strategically drive long term growth and brand presence for Aldo and our store partners in these two key markets.”

Specifically, Kurt Geiger said it plans to open at least 50 locations for Aldo across the U.K. and Ireland over the next three years.

“Aldo is excited to partner with Kurt Geiger, we have always respected their expertise in the retail environment,” said Aldo Group president and deputy chairman Norman Jaskolka. “Our brand’s ambition is to innovate and expand our global footprint while also elevating the customer experience on all levels. Associating ourselves with Kurt Geiger is an important part of what will allow shoppers to connect with the Aldo brand in physical locations and online.”

All Aldo free standing stores and online sales channels will remain owned and operated by the Aldo Group.