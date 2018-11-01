New Balance Is Giving Young Voters a Ride to the Polls

Need a ride to the polls next week? New Balance has you covered.

The athletic brand has teamed up with millennial-favorite website Betches on a campaign to encourage young voters to participate in the midterm elections on Nov. 6.

Together, the two companies are taking to social media this week to promote civic engagement, with a campaign around the hashtag #RUNTOTHEPOLLS. Their posts combine the cheeky Betches voice with New Balance’s “Fearlessly Independent” brand ethos and are targeted specifically to young women. (See today’s post that declares “voting is in season.”)

But New Balance and Betches are taking their commitment to voting offline as well. On Election Day next Tuesday, they are sending a branded double-decker party bus to transport New York City residents to the polls. Specific pickup and poll location information can be found here.

Allie Tsavdarides, New Balance’s director of global marketing, said in a statement, “At New Balance, we encourage and celebrate freedom of expression of all kinds. Through our collaboration with Betches, we’re excited to inspire and move young voters to #RUNTOTHEPOLLS and declare their voice and independence through their vote.”

Traditionally, voter turnout for the midterm elections is low, particularly among the younger subset of the population, age 18 to 29. However, a recent study from the Harvard Institute of Politics found that engagement among this group has grown since the spring, and roughly 40 percent of young Americans polled said they will “definitely vote” this month.

