Influencer Fatigue Is Turning Off Shoppers, According to New Study

As consumer behavior continues to change, so does the influencer landscape and consequently the way businesses advertise on social media.

But despite its popularity, it appears that influencer marketing is falling out of favor with consumers, according to a new study from Bazaarvoice. Surveying more than 4,000 European respondents, the report identified that consumers are growing weary of the repetitive nature of content and dipping quality of posts, which rank among the top concerns around this digital strategy.

“At the core, influencer marketing is really intended to be about word-of-mouth, a timeless tradition of sharing our latest discoveries and preferences,” said Joe Rohrlich, executive vice president at Bazaarvoice. “However, it is clear that the current use of influencers can stray from that value of authenticity, as monetary rewards and consumer savviness bring the believability of influencers into question.”

According to the Austin-based marketing company, 63 percent of online audiences feel that influencer content has become “too materialistic” and “misrepresenting real life.” In fact, 49 percent of consumers believe in the need for effective regulation to define stricter rules and best practices for content produced by social media personalities.

At the same time, advertisers are increasingly pressured to develop more content and reach more consumers at a higher frequency — without sacrificing the legitimacy of their products and services, which can be devalued should an influencer be viewed as possessing fake followers.

“It is clear that influencers need to work towards improving the quality and authenticity of the content they produce,” Rohrlich added. “There is a balance to be struck with advertisers and audiences, promotional content and the results than can reasonably be expected and achieved.”

The findings come as more than half of the interviewees agreed to following more influencer content now than they did a year ago.

