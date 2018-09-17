Sandra Jovicic Leaves Post as Valentino US CEO

Sandra Jovicic, Valentino’s U.S. CEO, has left the company, WWD has learned.

Confirming the exit, a Valentino spokeswoman said a successor has not yet been named. She had no further comment.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Jovicic, who joined the couture house in July 2017, was previously president of Moncler U.S. in New York. In addition to consulting for Cacci & Co. Advisors, Jovicic lists stints at Tommy Hilfiger, Bottega Veneta, Celine, Cerruti and Prada in her LinkedIn profile.

Valentino is controlled by Mayhoola, an investment vehicle backed by a private investor group from Qatar, which took control of the company in 2012. The brand is designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli and is helmed by CEO Stefano Sassi. In November 2017, former Marc Jacobs International CEO Sebastian Suhl joined Valentino as managing director of global markets to help the brand’s expansion globally.

