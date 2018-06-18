Tapestry Sues Giovanni Morelli’s Sexual Harassment Accuser for Breach of Contract

Tapestry Inc. today filed suit against Thomas Gibb, VP of product development & production of footwear at Stuart Weitzman, for breach of contract and unfair competition among other claims.

“Recently, we learned of Thomas Gibb’s ongoing leadership of a separate footwear company, Tidal New York,” Tapestry — the parent of Stuart Weitzman, Kate Spade and Coach — said in a statement. “The extent of Mr. Gibb’s involvement had been unknown to us and following this revelation, we commenced an investigation into Mr. Gibb’s involvement with the company. The investigation plainly revealed a series of violations of our company policies. We are compelled to take these actions today as a result of our findings.”

The suit, filed in New York State Supreme Court today, comes weeks after Gibb sued Tapestry and Stuart Weitzman’s creative director Giovanni Morelli for sexual harassment.

In the May complaint, Gibb — whose shoe industry career includes stints at Nine West and Marc Fisher Footwear before joining Stuart Weitzman in March — said he endured numerous “unwanted touchings” and an “endless” stream of sexually explicit comments from Morelli. Those allegations came just days after Stuart Weitzman announced that Morelli resigned from his post after his behavior fell short of company standards.

In its own filing today, Tapestry now alleges that Gibb had been deceptive during the time he worked for the company.

Specifically, Tapestry said — although it was aware of Gibb’s association in Tidal — he had maintained that his involvement was “‘passive’ and limited to a small investment interest.”

“On May 28, 2018, the New York Times published an online article promoting Tidal that identified Gibb as one of Tidal’s ‘co-founders,’” the company stated in the complaint, implying the article helped cement the extent of his involvement with the brand. “Gibb’s conduct, including his failure to truthfully disclose his interests and continuing involvement in Tidal’s operations to Tapestry, were in breach of his employment agreement with Tapestry, Tapestry’s Code of Conduct, and a violation of his duty of loyalty and fiduciary obligations to Tapestry.”

During his tenure at Tapestry, Gibb served as VP of footwear operations for Coach from March 2017 through February 2018. He moved on the the Stuart Weitzman team in March 2018 after he “had difficulty working with the design team at Coach,” Tapestry said in its suit.