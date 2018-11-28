Nike’s New Board Member Is a Prominent Black Business Owner

Nike Inc. added a new member to its board of directors with a stacked résumé that includes starting a reputable Chicago-based investment company.

The firm announced in a statement today the appointment of John Rogers. The newest member is the founder, chairman, CEO and chief investment officer of Ariel Investments.

According to Blackenterprise.com, Ariel Investments, established in 1983, is the No.1 assets management company on its BE 100 list of largest U.S. black-owned businesses.

“John brings with him a depth of financial expertise and we are pleased to welcome him to Nike’s Board of Directors,” Nike Inc. chairman, president and CEO Mark Parker said in a statement. “His insights as a business leader will be invaluable as Nike moves into its next phase of accelerated growth.”

Aside from Nike Inc., the company said Rogers serves on the boards of Exelon Corp., McDonald’s Corp., and The New York Times Co. He is also a director of the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice and Human Rights and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

