6 Things to Know About Jack Ma’s Alibaba Resignation

Jack Ma is stepping down as chairman of The Alibaba Group, the Chinese e-commerce giant he co-founded 19 years ago and helped build into a $420 billion company, Ma announced on Monday.

He will resign from the role in 2019 at age 55, he said, and will be succeeded by CEO Daniel Zhang. The timeline gives the leadership a year to execute the transition — Ma will remain as executive chairman until 2020, after which he will continue to be a part of the Alibaba Partnership, a group of executives with influence over the company’s board.

The departure will cap off a tenure during which the former English teacher grew the company from a single web page run out of his apartment to a global technology conglomerate that’s often held up as Amazon’s Eastern rival. (He also became China’s richest man in the process.)

Here are six important things to know about Ma’s exit: