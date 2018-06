June 4, 2018: Antoine Arnault, one of LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault’s five children, has been named head of communication and image for the luxury conglomerate, WWD reported. Antoine Arnault serves as CEO of luxury menswear brand Berluti and chairman of Italian luxury house Loro Piana — he will continue in these roles.

Want more?

Industry Moves: May 2018

Industry Moves: April 2018

Industry Moves: March 2018