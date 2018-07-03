Industry Moves: Under Armour Names New Regional Leaders; Walmart Taps American Express Exec & More

July 3, 2018: Walmart has appointed Janey Whiteside, former EVP & GM of Global Premium Products & Benefits at American Express, to the newly created role of chief customer officer, focused on attracting shoppers and offering better customer service, Reuters reports. Whiteside, who will be responsible for both Walmart stores and its e-commerce offerings, will join the retailer on Aug. 1.

July 2, 2018: Under Armour Inc. has announced several new regional appointments in addition to the expansion of its Hong Kong office, which will become its Asia-Pacific headquarters. Jason Archer has been named managing director, Asia Pacific; Manuel Ovalle will become managing director, Latin America; and Massimo Baratto is now managing director, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Archer has been with Under Armour for six years — most recently serving as VP and managing director, with primary oversight of the company’s Latin American business. Prior to Under Armour, he spent 11 years with Adidas in Latin America. Erick Haskell, who joined Under Armour in 2015 as managing director, greater China, plans to leave the company this month to pursue a new opportunity. Ovalle joined Under Armour in 2013 and has worked on the brand’s business operations in the Southern Cone of Latin America. Baratto joined UA in May. Archer, Ovalle and Baratto will report directly to Under Armour president and COO Patrik Frisk.

Want More?

Industry Moves: June 2018

Industry Moves: May 2018

Industry Moves: April 2018