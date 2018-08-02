Industry Moves: Sonia Rykiel and Robert Clergerie Will Share CEO Perry Oosting

Aug. 2, 2018: First Heritage Brands-owned Sonia Rykiel has named Perry Oosting as its new CEO, as first reported by WWD. Oosting will also continue in his role as CEO of French footwear brand Robert Clergerie, also owned by First Heritage Brands, the holding company headed by Jean-Marc Loubier. Oosting joined Robert Clergerie in April 2017 and has previously held management posts at Bulgari, Gucci and Prada. He succeeds Eric Langon, who had served as Sonia Rykiel chief since 2012.

