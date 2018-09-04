Industry Moves: J.W. Anderson Taps Louis Vuitton Exec for CEO & More

Sept. 4, 2018: Pentland Brands Ltd.-owned sports and streetwear label Ellesse has appointed Simon Breckon as its new brand director. He will work across global strategy, activation, product and marketing plus P&L. Breckon previously spent time at PepsiCo, Bacardi and Gillette. Breckon will join Pentland’s Footwear Division on Sept. 10.

Sept. 3, 2018: Jonathan Anderson has announced that Jenny Galimberti, Louis Vuitton’s communications and events director, has been named its new CEO. (LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton took a 46 percent stake in his J.W. Anderson brand in 2013.) Galimberti is the latest in a string of female leaders appointed to the helm of LVMH fashion houses in the last two years, including Sylvie Colin for Kenzo, Séverine Merle for Céline and Pascale Lepoivre for Loewe. The CEO role at London-based J.W. Anderson has been vacant since the end of last year, when Simon Whitehouse left his post after three years, citing personal reasons. Seperately, Louis Vuitton has named Stefano Cantino, a former Prada executive, Galimberti’s successor.

