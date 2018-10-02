Industry Moves: JCPenney Has Found Its CEO — and She’s a Woman

Oct. 2, 2018: The J.C. Penney Co. Inc. has announced the appointment of Jill Soltau as CEO, effective Oct. 15. A 30-year retail veteran, Soltau most recently served as president and CEO of Joann Stores. Prior to that, she was president of Shopko Stores, where she spent eight years. Soltau, who has also spent time at Sears and Kohl’s, replaces Marvin Ellison, who departed from the post in June to take the helm at Lowe’s.

Oct. 1, 2018: Regional footwear retailer, Tradehome Shoes, announced the retirement of its CEO, Patrick Teal, effective Sept. 30. Teal, who started working in Tradehome stores as a part-time worker in 1976, will be succeeded as by Tradehome veteran Justin Kehrwald, effective Oct. 1. Kehrwald has spent more than 19 years at Tradehome, most recently serving as COO. He will be only the fourth CEO to lead Tradehome as it nears its 100th year anniversary in 2021.

