Industry Moves: Dansko Founders to Retire

Nov. 2, 2018: Dansko has announced the upcoming retirement of company founders Mandy Cabot and Peter Kjellerup. On Dec. 31, Cabot will retire as CEO. After her retirement, she will continue to serve as the chairperson of the Dansko board of directors. Kjellerup will retire as EVP but will also continue to serve on the company’s board. Jim Fox, Dansko’s president, will succeed Cabot as CEO and continue to serve as president, a role he’s held since January 2016. He was Dansko’s CFO since 2006 and helped transition Dansko to 100 percent employee ownership in 2012.