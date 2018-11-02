Sign up for our newsletter today!

Industry Moves: Dansko Founders to Retire

By Sheena Butler-Young
Sheena Butler-Young

Sheena Butler-Young

More Stories By Sheena

View All
Mandy Cabot Peter Kjellerup
Dansko founders Peter Kjellerup and Mandy Cabot have been involved in a variety of environmental causes, such as tree planting.
CREDIT: FN Archives

Nov. 2, 2018: Dansko has announced the upcoming retirement of company founders Mandy Cabot and Peter Kjellerup. On Dec. 31, Cabot will retire as CEO. After her retirement, she will continue to serve as the chairperson of the Dansko board of directors. Kjellerup will retire as EVP but will also continue to serve on the company’s board. Jim Fox, Dansko’s president, will succeed Cabot as CEO and continue to serve as president, a role he’s held since January 2016. He was Dansko’s CFO since 2006 and helped transition Dansko to 100 percent employee ownership in 2012. 

Want More?

Industry Moves: October 2018

Industry Moves: September 2018

Industry Moves: August 2018

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad