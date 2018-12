Dec. 5, 2018: The Fashion Footwear Association of New York has named John Heron as its new executive director, effective Jan. 1. Heron most recently led the Born comfort brand at H.H. Brown for the past 13 years as SVP and GM. Prior to that, he held marketing roles at Nike. Heron succeeds outgoing FFANY chief Ron Fromm, who stepped down from his role at FFANY this fall.

