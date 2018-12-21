The Biggest Executive Moves in the Fashion and Footwear Industry This Year

Every year, the industry ushers in a new era of executives, welcoming fresh faces and parting with some of the most seasoned executives. Here, the biggest fashion and footwear C-suite moves over the past year.

HBC Taps First Female CEO

In February, HBC hired Helena Foulkes as its first woman CEO. She hailed from pharmacy chain CVS, from which she made two hires post-arrival: Bari Harlam as HBC marketing chief and Stephen Gold as chief technology and digital operations officer.

Industry Veteran Rick Ausick Exits Famous Footwear

After four decades in the industry, Rick Ausick announced his retirement as president of Caleres-owned Famous Footwear in January. Molly Adams, formerly the EVP of global merchandising and product development at The Walt Disney Co., was named the new president of the St. Louis-based store chain in May.

J.C. Penney Seeks Progress With Jill Soltau

After a four-month search, JC Penney tapped former Jo-Ann Stores CEO Jill Soltau to helm its business. The 30-year retail veteran succeeded Marvin Ellison, who departed from the post in June to lead Lowe’s. JC Penney is the latest in a slew of fashion- related companies that have hired female leaders in the past year.

Nike Marred by a Dozen Exec Departures

Nike CEO Mark Parker assumed the role of president after Trevor Edwards resigned in March. An exposé in April contributed to 11 or so executive exits — including Jayme Martin, VP and GM of global categories, and Antoine Andrews, VP of diversity and inclusion. The firm has since added more women to its top ranks.

Tapestry Makes Major Hires for Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman

Anna Bakst took Kate Spade’s top post in March. Ex-Salvatore Ferragamo chief Eraldo Poletto was named CEO and president of Stuart Weitzman in April. A month later, Stuart Weitzman creative director Giovanni Morelli resigned over misconduct allegations.

Louis Vuitton Finds a Sartorial Hero in Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh became artistic director of Louis Vuitton Homme in March. (Former creative head Kim Jones moved to Dior Homme.) The founder of cult-favorite Off-White, Abloh presented his first collection during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris in the summer.

Adidas Bids Adieu to 35-Year Company Veteran

Mark King, who had served as the president of Adidas North America since 2014, passed the torch to Zion Armstrong, who took on the new position in July. King had spent 35 years at Adidas, where he began his career as a sales representative, and took on his last role in June 2014.

Want more?

Industry Moves: December 2018

Industry Moves: November 2018

Industry Moves: October 2018