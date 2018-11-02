Jim Fox to Become CEO of Dansko, Co-Founders to Retire

Clog brand Dansko has a new CEO. Jim Fox, currently president, will take over the helm from co-founder and CEO Mandy Cabot when she retires on Dec. 31.

Cabot will continue to serve as chairperson of the Dansko board of directors, while her husband, Peter Kjellerup, will retire as EVP but also will remain on the board.

“Founding Dansko with my husband has been one of the greatest journeys of my life,” said Cabot. “We are incredibly proud of the business we have built and the culture we have created. From our commitment to sustainability to our success as a 100 percent employee-owned company, we have laid the foundation for something truly special. While I will still have a seat at the table as chairperson of the board of directors, now is the time to pass the reins to someone who has been instrumental in this journey, Jim Fox.”

Fox has been president since January 2016. He served as CFO since 2006 and helped transition Dansko to 100 percent employee ownership in 2012.

“What Mandy and Peter have done to lead Dansko to where it is today is nothing short of incredible,” said Fox. “I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to follow in Mandy’s footsteps and work with the passionate and talented team here at Dansko. Dansko has a bright future, and we look forward to continued growth and evolution while staying true to Mandy and Peter’s legacy.”

