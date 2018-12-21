Converse Names G. Scott Uzzell Its New President & CEO

Converse Inc. has a new president and CEO.

Nike Inc., the parent to Converse, announced today that G. Scott Uzzell will assume the role, effective Jan. 22. He will take over for Davide Grasso, who will retire at year’s end.

“Scott’s unique blend of experience driving both strategic business growth and strong brand development is well-suited to help unlock the full potential of the Converse brand and lead its next phase of growth globally,” Michael Spillane, Nike Inc. president of categories and product, said in a statement.

Uzzell’s last role was the president of venturing and emerging brands group at The Coca-Cola Co., overseeing the company’s high-growth brands such as Honest Tea, Zico Coconut Water, Fairlife Milk and Suja Juice.

Aside from his role at Converse, Uzzell is a board member for several companies including State Bank and Trust Co., Fairlife, LLC and Suja Juice Co., and is on the Florida A&M University Foundation board and its Executive Leadership Council.

Uzzell is coming on board as Converse is starting to rebound from two years of struggles. Fashion began to shift away from its iconic looks and toward retro styles from the ’80s and ’90s, resulting in declining sales starting in 2016. But the company’s fortunes showed signs of change when Nike Inc. delivered its Q1 2018 earnings report in September, which revealed a 7-percent year-over-year revenue increase to $527 million.

