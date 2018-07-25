This Is How Much Kylie Jenner Makes For Every Instagram Post

There’s no denying that this summer belongs to Kylie Jenner.

Early this month, the reality star and business mogul became the youngest person to make Forbes‘ fourth annual ranking of America’s Richest Self-Made Women, with a net worth of $900 million. Then last week, she and boyfriend Travis Scott graced the cover of GQ in a story that went viral.

Now, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan — she turns 21 in August — has landed the top place on this year’s Instagram Rich List, a ranking of the highest-paid celebrities, influencers and public figures on the photo-sharing platform as curated by UK-based IG scheduling tool Hopper HQ.

The almost-billionaire Jenner can charge a jaw-dropping $1 million per sponsored post, bringing in more bank for every IG pic than most-followed user Selena Gomez (who fell to No. 2 with $800,000 per post) and even half-sister Kim Kardashian (ranked fourth at $720,000). Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo (No. 3 at $750,000) and the multitalented Beyoncé (fifth at $700,000) round out the top five spots.

Jenner gathers much of her wealth from running her self-funded makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics. However, she also has her own share of entrepreneurial ventures, endorsements and media appearances as well as her role on the ongoing reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, modeling gigs and brand ambassadorship with Puma.

Alternatively, when narrowed down to just fashion, it was famed model Bella Hadid who came out on top, with the ability to charge about $27,000 per IG post. Emily Ratajkowski followed closely with $26,500, and The Blonde Salad’s Chiara Ferragni sealed the three with $19,500.

The figures are a product of research from Hopper and available public data as well as engagement, reach, audience and post frequency.

